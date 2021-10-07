Video
Thursday, 7 October, 2021
DU dorms to reopen for all students on Oct 10

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

All resident students of Honours first, second and third-year of Dhaka University will be allowed to enter the halls on October 10, according to a decision taken by the Provost Standing Committee on Tuesday.
Prof Abdul Bashir,
Chairman of Provost Standing Committee, said all resident students of the university will be able to enter the halls from 8:00am on October 10 under the same conditions that they must have documents confirming administration of at least one dose of Covid-19.


