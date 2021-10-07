Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Registration a must ahead of operating news portal: Minister

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broad-casting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said that the government will make registration mandatory ahead of operating any news portal from next year.
"Declaration is a must before publishing a newspaper, and there should be the same rule for the news portal operation also. News portals must get registered before starting their activities which will help bringing discipline in the sector," he
said in response to a query at a dialogue organized by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the Secretariat. BSRF President Tapan Biswas presided over the dialogue while its General Secretary Masudul Hoque moderated.
The Minister said the initiative has been taken considering recent uncontrolled rise of operating online news portals and spreading propaganda against the government and dignitaries.
He also informed that an initiative to stop broadcasting news from Internet Protocol Televisions (IPTVs) has also been taken. "We'll soon take steps against those IPTVs which broadcast news without government's permission or licence."
"IPTVs are a global reality. It's new media. Those shouldn't be shut. But the mushroom growth of IPTVs can't continue. So, we are going to introduce registration process for IPTVs," he added.
Responding to a query, the Minister said the proposed 'media workers law' is now at the final stage.
"Once it is passed in Parliament, the workers of electronic media and even the online portals will get legal protection. There will be no retrenchment without any prior notice. There will be no chance to say 'Don't come to office from tomorrow'," he added.
The Minister said cable operators will not be allowed to broadcast foreign channels until they ensure add-free (clean feed) programmes. But, there will be no bar in broadcasting the channels, which are not clean feed.
"Now the cable operators don't pay any tax to government from their incomes. When the cable operating system will be digitalized, they won't get any chance to evade tax," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FB harms children, weakens democracy, says ex-employee  
Govt to buy two Russian helicopters for police
A scene of a drama casting Hindu deities staged on the occasion of Mahalaya
Unvaccinated people are ‘dying unnecessarily’: WHO
DU dorms to reopen for all students on Oct 10
Registration a must ahead of operating news portal: Minister
3 missing college girls rescued from city
BD UN deal over operational engagement in Bhashan Char soon


Latest News
1st malaria vaccine approved by WHO
Zuckerberg says he's 'proud of everything' Facebook does
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
Prohibited nets seized in Bhurungamari
Three members of a family Killed in electrocution
Journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister on 5-day remand
BNP should forget about election-time govt: Quader
Papon elected as BCB president again
Australia ends asylum detention in Papua New Guinea
21 more die of Covid in Bangladesh, 703 new cases identified
Most Read News
Addressing deceptive advertising
Endangered important southwest rivers
Long separated friends reunite in frenzy of emotions
Lightning kills two
DMD of AB Bank arrested on charge of fraud
PM orders to bring culprits to task
ECNEC okays Tk 1,435.89 crore for Tangail-Delduar Highway upgradation
‘Taliban defeated US forces in Afghanistan’
‘Skills development imperative for Inclusive growth’
FDI rose by 95 pc to $295m in July-August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft