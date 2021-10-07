Registration a must ahead of operating news portal: Minister

Information and Broad-casting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said that the government will make registration mandatory ahead of operating any news portal from next year.

"Declaration is a must before publishing a newspaper, and there should be the same rule for the news portal operation also. News portals must get registered before starting their activities which will help bringing discipline in the sector," he

said in response to a query at a dialogue organized by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the Secretariat. BSRF President Tapan Biswas presided over the dialogue while its General Secretary Masudul Hoque moderated.

The Minister said the initiative has been taken considering recent uncontrolled rise of operating online news portals and spreading propaganda against the government and dignitaries.

He also informed that an initiative to stop broadcasting news from Internet Protocol Televisions (IPTVs) has also been taken. "We'll soon take steps against those IPTVs which broadcast news without government's permission or licence."

"IPTVs are a global reality. It's new media. Those shouldn't be shut. But the mushroom growth of IPTVs can't continue. So, we are going to introduce registration process for IPTVs," he added.

Responding to a query, the Minister said the proposed 'media workers law' is now at the final stage.

"Once it is passed in Parliament, the workers of electronic media and even the online portals will get legal protection. There will be no retrenchment without any prior notice. There will be no chance to say 'Don't come to office from tomorrow'," he added.

The Minister said cable operators will not be allowed to broadcast foreign channels until they ensure add-free (clean feed) programmes. But, there will be no bar in broadcasting the channels, which are not clean feed.

"Now the cable operators don't pay any tax to government from their incomes. When the cable operating system will be digitalized, they won't get any chance to evade tax," he added.







