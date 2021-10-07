Video
Thursday, 7 October, 2021
Home Front Page

3 missing college girls rescued from city

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have rescued three college girls who went missing from Dhaka's Mirpur recently.
The rescued girls, all class twelve students are Kazi Dilkhush Jannat Nisa, Kaniz Fatema and Sneha Akhter.
Among them, Nisa studies at Mirpur Girls Ideal Laboratory Institute while Sneha at Pallabi Degree College and Kaniz at Duaripara College. Though they are students from different colleges, they are already known to each other.
RAB said, "These three students left home willingly. They were wandering in various places in disguise and also seen in Cox's Bazar."
On 30 September, three college girls from capital's Mirpur-14 left home with hefty amount of cash, ornaments and cell phones.
Sajeeb Khan, sub-inspector, Pallabi Police Station said on Wednesday
afternoon that the girls are currently in the RAB-4 office.
"The girls went to Cox's Bazar. As a RAB team went there looking for them, they returned to Dhaka's Abdullahpur area on Wednesday morning. Rab members rescued the girls from Abdullahpur," said Mozammel Haque, commanding officer of RAB-4.
The RAB CO said that the three girls told them that a woman named Nafsa helped them in going to Cox's Bazar. They were taken to Kamalapur first by a car, on September 30.
On September 30, their phones were found switched off. One of them took Tk 6 lakh in cash, another took gold ornaments and the other took Tk 75,000 and several mobile phones from their houses.


