BD UN deal over operational engagement in Bhashan Char soon

Bangladesh is set to sign a formal instrument with the United Nations for UN agencies engagement in Bhasan Char to work with local NGOs who're already providing services to the Rohingya people there.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday that the operational engagement of the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency in Bhasan Char will begin soon.

"Everything is final. It has been done as agreed."

However, a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said that they are set to sign the instrument on Saturday.

During his recent visit, former United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir highly appreciated Bangladesh's efforts for Rohingyas in Bhashan Char, saying it will be another example before world on how to deal with refugee issues. Unfortunately, the UN agencies were spectators over the relocation issue.

"We're also looking to really work with those Bangladeshi NGOs who're already in Bhasan Char and providing services," Mia Seppo, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh earlier told in a press meet with the diplomatic correspondent.

"We will be joining this partnership soon," she said adding that there are protections and humanitarian imperatives and they are obviously looking to support the massive efforts of the government in Bhasan Char.

Recognizing Bangladesh's massive investment in Bhasan Char, Mia Seppo said there has been, rather, a lot of negative coverage about Bhasan Char and it is important that they have somehow managed to move away from that.

Seppo said that they want to be partner in trying to create something so that everybody can live, and the conversation they are having now, is important.

To manage the Rohingya influx from Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh took relocation plan of 100,000 Rohingyas to Bhashan Char. About 20,000 Rohingyas have moved to Bhasan Char since December last year in groups.

Some 1642 Rohingyas were relocated to Bhashan Char on December 4, 2020, while the second batch, comprising 1,804 Rohingyas had been transferred from Cox's Bazar to Bhashan Char on December 29 last year.

Responding to a question on fleeing Rohingyas from Bhasan Char, Dr Momen said the Rohingyas naturally want to go to their home in Myanmar and they have relatives in other countries.

"They're contacting their relatives in other countries," he said, adding that Bangladesh did not bring them here with any "invitation".

Bhasan Char, a temporary shelter for Rohingyas until repatriation, remained unhurt with no casualty to personnel and livestock during recent cyclones, officials said.

The government re-emphasized that Bhashan Char is completely safe and suitable for human habitation.

The 30-year-old island has all the amenities, including healthcare, drinking water, options for economic activities and cyclone shelters, it said.

The island offers enough space for free movement of the Rohingyas.

Officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it should be remembered that Rohingyas are Myanmar nationals and Bhasan Char and Cox's Bazar camps are temporary arrangements.









