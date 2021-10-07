Catch bank money looters: HC

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday told to catch those who are involved in looting money from banks.

Low-income people have been trapped in the case but the corrupt people who embezzled the money are still out from the allegation, the HC said.

The virtual vacation HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali made this remark addressing Deputy Attorney General Amit Dashgupta while hearing a bail petition in a case filed over embezzling of bank money.

The petitioners are Ranjit Kumar alias Ranjit Kumar Roy, Provas Chandra Roy, Komol Chandra Roy and Fulmoni Rani of Naodabos village under Fulbari Police Station in Kurigram and Nikhil Chandra Barman of Angaria village under Bhuruingamari Police Station of the same district.

During the hearing, lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir, who appeared for the petitioner as pro bono, said that all applicants are very poor and come from the minority community.

Adv Shishir said, "They are innocent. A bank account was opened to misappropriate the bank money by a gang of organised criminals. The criminals told the applicants that they will get the money if they open a bank account. Ultimately it was a trap."

The people from disadvantaged backgrounds were implicated in the "false" case and they are victims of circumstance, he added.

Later, a case was filed against the poor people in Gazipur on charges of embezzlement of bank money.

Opposing the bail petition, DAG Amit Dashgupta told the court that the embezzlement case is under investigation. In this stage, if they get bail the investigation will be hampered.

At the stage, the HC said, "Catch those who are

involved in looting money from banks."

Later, the court granted bail to the five accused petitioners for one year in the case.

On June 16 this year, Mohammad Rezaul Hoque, manager of Sonali Bank Limited, Sreepur Headquarters branch in Gazipur, lodged the case with Sreepur Police Station against nine persons, including the petitioners.

The accused have embezzled a government fund amounting to Tk 2.46 crore through five bank accounts belong to them, said the case statement.

The five petitioners were arrested on July 1 in the case.





