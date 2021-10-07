Chandpur AL grassroots leaders vent angers

A conference delegate of Chandpur district Awami League (AL) has recently been held at Chandpur District Stadium where grassroots leaders have vented their angers and discontent on the central leaders.

Grassroots leaders said the central leaders of Chandpu district do not hesitate to work against the party if they don't get party nomination.

Leaders of various units of Chandpur district Awami League expressed these grievances at the grassroots meeting.

They criticized the roles of all AL parliament members of Chandpur. Expressing displeasure they said that no party-men would want to take to the streets in the next election unless MPs and central leaders take care of grassroots.

Leaders of various unions, municipalities and eight upazilas of Chandpur district addressed the conference. The local people's representatives of the party also raised the issue.

In the meeting, various problems of Kachua, Matlab North and South, Haimchar, Faridganj and Hajiganj upazilas came up.

At the beginning, Khorshed Alam, General Secretary of a union AL in Hajiganj upazila, expressed his displeasure with the central leaders and MP in his speech.

He said, "You all should look at the grassroots. In the last Union Parishad elections I got elected by

getting the boat symbol. But, the man who took part in election against me as rebel was given the responsibility of Union Awami League again. This will encourage the rebels."

Faridganj Upazila AL Joint General Secretary Rana said, "Journalist Shafiqur Rahman was nominated in 2001 and after that he did not come here. In 2018, he was nominated again. Now, drunkards, cannabis addicts and BNP-Jamaat intruders run the party. It is very hard to explain the party condition in Faridganj. We the party activists are facing so many problems in Faridganj."

President of Kachua Upazila Juba League and Municipal Mayor Nazmul Alam Swapan mentioned the existing crisis of AL.

"No one takes the news of the grassroots. If you don't look after grassroots leaders, no one will want to go to the next polls," he added.

Another AL leader from Kachua named Iqbal Aziz Shahin said in his speech, "The people of BNP-Jamaat are cleverly intruding into various committees. The elected chairman of Kachua Upazila Parishad is being harassed with one case after another. A case has been filed against him under the ICT Act. He has not been granted bail for a long time."

In his speech, the president of No. 3 union AL of Kachua Upazila said, "We are brothers. Insha-allah we will gift an ideal Chandpur Awami League, if the central leaders of Chandpur become united."

Highlighting the organizational situation in Matlab South, Upazila Vice Chairman and General Secretary of Narayanpur Union Awami League Momin Sujan said, "For two years, there has been no unit committee including Matlab South Awami League, Juba League, Chhatra League, Juba Mahila League and Swachchasebak League. There is a suppressed anger among the leaders and activists. Election is coming. So from now, every unit committee has to be formed. Otherwise, the party will collapse in this area."

In his speech, a leader of Chandpur Municipal AL said, how can there be politics if there are only two conferences in 28 years. Municipal Awami League conference is needed. "We have an excellent constitution. The Central Awami League convenes conference every three years. Conferences are not held properly at district and upazila level. The organization is losing its momentum."

Haimchar Upazila AL leader Nurul Islam Patwari said in his speech that the party's deserving people should get nominations in the next Union Parishad elections.

Matlab South AL leader Akram Hossain Chowdhury said, "I am the chairman of a union and Awami League president of the union. The people of the present MP have filed one case after another against me. My crime is that I do politics with former MP Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya. We have many chairmen. So the local MP called us thieves. The MP is running the party with BNP, Jamaat and Razakars."

Another AL leader of Matlab expressed his displeasure in his emotional voice and said, "I have been nominated for boat in a union of Matlab. But, during the election I was not allowed to enter the area."

"I could not tell anyone about my grief. I am requesting all central leaders present here to convey my words to our leader Sheikh Hasina. And organizational action should be taken against those who insulted me and worked against the boat," he added.

AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul-Alam Hanif, senior AL leader and central committee Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Birbikram, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni MP, AL Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Al-Mahmud Swapon, Law Affairs Secretary Kazi Najibullah Hiru, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and Information and Research Secretary Dr Salim Mahmud, among others, were present at the conference.

Chandpur District Awami League President Nasir Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan presided over the conference and General Secretary Abu Nayeem Patwari Dulal moderated it.





