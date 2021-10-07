Covid-19: 21 deaths, 703 new cases

The number of death with Covid-19 infection declined in last 24 hours ended at 8:00am on Wednesday while the number of new detection increased during the period.

According to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday, some 21 people died and at least 703 new infections were recorded across the country.

With the inclusion, total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country now stands at 27,635 with the death

rate of 1.77 per cent.

With the current positivity rate of 2.88 per cent 703 new infections were recorded during this period, taking the total number of infected to 15,60,155. With the inclusion, total positivity rate now stands at 15.81 per cent, the release added.

According to DGHS, a total of 24,376 samples were tested across the country in last 24 hours.

During the period, at least 817 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the infection. The total number of recoveries now stands at 15,21,113 and the recovery rate at 97.5 per cent.

Among the 21 deceased, nine were men and 12 were women. Of them, one was aged between 11-20, two between 21-30, two between 31-40, four between 41-50, six between 51-60 and six were above 60 years old, added the release.







