AL meet at Ganabhaban today

A joint meeting of Parliamentary Nomination Board and Local Government Representative Nomination Board of the ruling Awami League (AL) will be held today at 10:30am at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban.

Party President and AL Parliamentary and Local Government Representative

Nomination Board's President Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, according to a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader requested all board members to attend the meeting in time following the hygiene rules.











