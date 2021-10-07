Video
3-day RU admission test ends successfully

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 6: The three-day admission test for the first year honours courses under 2020-2021 academic session at Rajshahi University (RU) was held successfully on Wednesday.
On the third and concluding day of the admission test, students appeared for the 'B' unit consisting of Business Studies Faculty and Institute of Business Administration today with around 79 percent attendance.
The tests were held in three shifts-from 9.30 am to 10.30 am, 12 noon to 1 pm and 3 pm to 4 pm. A total of 39,895 students have registered for the unit this year.
There were 1,27,647 registered students for appearing in the admission tests against 4,191 seats in 59 departments under 12 faculties and two institutes meaning that 31 students are vying for each seat this year, RU sources said.
Meanwhile, Vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar accompanied by Pro-VCs Prof Chowdhury Jakaria and Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam visited different examination halls today to see the examination situation.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) had adopted massive security measures to make the three-day admission test a total success. On the other hand, RU is going to start publishing results of the admission test from October 10.
The varsity authorities took the decision in the admission committee meeting with Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar on Wednesday last, a RU press release said on Wednesday.
According to the decision, the results announcement will start from October 10.
Admission of the students will begin from October 25 and it will continue until November 29, the release added.
Classes are expected to start from December 1, 2021.
The students have been suggested to remain attentive to admission.ru.ac.bd website for their result or any other admission related information.


