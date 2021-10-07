RMC principal sued for embezzling money

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday filed a case against two people including a retired principal of Rangpur Medical College and a contractor on charges of embezzling Tk 1.74 crores.

The ACC filed the case with its integrated district office in Rangpur against Dr Abdur Rouf and Three Eye Merchandise proprietor Md Moksedul Islam.

Muhammad Arif Sadiq, deputy director and public relations officer of the anti-graft body confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

According to the case statement, the accused in collusion with each other purchased five dental chairs without performance security for the Rangpur Medical College during the purchase in 2012-13 fiscal year violating rules and regulations of the Public Procurement Rules (PPR), 2008.

Violating the PPR, 2008, both the accused embezzled Tk 1,74, 96,500 during purchasing five dental chairs for the hospital.

The case was filed against them under the section 409/109/420/465/467/468 and 471 of the Penal Code and section 5(2) of the Corruption Prevention Act, 1947.









