Nur, four others relieved of rape charge under DSA

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Staff Correspondent

A cyber tribunal has relieved five accused including Nurul Huque Nur, former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU), in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with Kotwali Police Station in the capital.
Taking the charge sheet of police into cognisance, Judge Ash-Shams Jaglul Hossain of the Cyber Tribunal of Dhaka passed the order.
The court also issued arrest warrant against Hasan Al Mamun, former convener of Chhatra Adhkar Parishad, as he has been absconding.
Other four accused relieved of the case were Md Saiful Islam, former joint convener of Chhatra Adhkar Parishad, Nazmul Hasan Sohag, Nazmul Huda and Dhaka University student Abdullahil Baki. Being the plaintiff, a female student of the Dhaka University's Islamic Studies department filed a case under the DSA with the Kotwali Police Station on September 22 last year. The woman brought the allegation of rape after abduction in cooperation with each other.
A separate charge sheet was submitted accusing Nazmul Hasan Sohag in the rape case. The case is now under trial at the Women and Children Repression Tribunal-1.
On the other hand, DB inspector Wahiduzzaman filed a seperate charge sheet accusing Hasan Al Mamun under Section 29 (1) of the DSA in the case.
The same female student also filed a case against these six persons with Lalbagh Police Station. In that case, a charge sheet was also submitted accusing Hasan Al Mamun in the rape incident which is now under trial at the Women and Children Repression Tribunal-2.
The student filed the case against Nur under the DSA on October 14 last year. However, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has recommended for relieving Nur in the case as proof against him was not found.


