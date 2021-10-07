

21-km Ghatarchar-Kanchpur route’s trial run to start Dec 1

DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh said the trial run on the proposed 21-km route from Ghatarchar in Keraniganj to Kanchpur would start from December 1.

Sheikh Taposh said it to the reporters after the 16th meeting of the Bus Route Rationalization Committee at Buriganga Hall of DSCC at Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday.

The DSCC Mayor said, "The two city corporations, the bus owners association and the workers representatives have been working for almost a year to provide quality passenger services to the people. Finally the pilot programme will start on December 1."

"By solving many complexities we are going to introduce a modern bus service for the people of Dhaka. As a result, it will be possible to provide quality services to the people through new buses from Ghatarchar to Kanchpur," Sheikh Taposh also said.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam will inaugurate the Ghatarchar to Kachpur route on December 1.

Explaining that there will be no old buses on the experimental new route, Sheikh Taposh said, "Old buses will not run from Ghatarchar to Kanchpur route. There will be 120 new buses on the route. "

The route will be renamed as 'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan', said the DSCC Mayor.

Atiqul Islam, Mayor of DNCC said, "The drivers and helpers of this route will have a specific uniform. The design of buses plying this route will be finalized on October 20. We hope discipline will be established in the public transport sector by this initiative."

Atiqul Islam further added, "More than 40 sheds for passenger and 16 bus bays will be built on this new route. The number of bus bays is not going to be increased due to space crisis. The colour of the bus will be decided later on October 20. "







