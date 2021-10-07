Efficient waste management missing

Recently a virtual round-table discussion titled, "Solid Waste Management and Our Role" was jointly organized by a popular Bengali daily and a media consortium. In its conclusion, participant speakers urged the government to adopt specific guidelines and proper monitoring to manage the country's ever increasing solid waste to protect environment and human health.



We fall in the same league as with the speakers of the round-table discussion, and call on taking prompt action in managing all types of waste before our environment turns poisonous.



As any sharp observer would declare, Dhaka is fast turning into a Trash City. While the government is taking up several projects to manage mounting solid wastes in the city - and also launching mass awareness campaigns on its ghastly impacts on public health and environment - reality paints a grim picture.



Dhaka city alone produces 646 tonnes of plastic waste every single day - a colossal 468 tonnes more than the amount 15 years ago. This unchecked production of waste is mounting by the hour. When it comes to E - waste, the country generates millions of tonnes on average every year. Moreover, more than 200 tonnes of medical waste is generated every day.



In particular, medical waste management has been manifestly poor during the pandemic months. It also resulted in spreading infectious diseases among thousands of unprotected garbage collectors.



And wait there is even more, household, industrial and commercial solid waste generation in urban areas of Bangladesh amounts to around 25,000 tonnes per day, which translates into 170 kilo per capita per year. The capital alone produces one-quarter of all urban waste in the country. And total urban solid waste is projected to grow up to 47,000 tonnes per day by 2025.



By and large, waste collection, processing and recycling scenario is not satisfactory and a huge amount of waste remains uncollected.



Needs be known, organic components of uncollected garbage pollute the soil, water and air, badly impacting the local environment. Large quantities of solid waste also end up in the drainage system, blocking it and causing water stagnation after each rainfall. In addition, a huge amount goes into water bodies, rivers and lakes polluting the water.



To cut a long story short - it won't be wrong to state that we are practically living in the midst of a massive litter bin - not taken properly care of.



It is time to wake up for the government's authorities concerned to strategically address woe of the wastes.



Safe waste disposal is one of the major areas requiring significant improvements in order to achieve this goal. The urban local bodies need to design proper waste disposal methods and invest adequately in the next decade to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



The City Corporations and town authorities should take this issue seriously and strengthen operational procedures, adopt innovative technologies and involve local communities, NGOs and private sector in proper solid waste management.

