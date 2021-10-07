Capital's pure water plight

Dear Sir,

Another name of water is life. But this water can be the cause of death too. When it becomes polluted in various ways, it can really endanger our life. Access to safe water and sanitation is a basic human right and one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nation's agenda for 2030. But natural source of pure drinking water in our country is day by declining. In the name of urbanization, rampant unplanned activities are going causing destruction of many pure water bodies.



WASA has been accused of supplying unsafe water to our homes time and again-and we are yet to see improvements. In a congested city like Dhaka, this lack of supply of safe water hampers our standards of living. Deadly water borne diseases are causing untimely death. I urge the authorities to provide safe water to the homes all around Dhaka. This is especially needed now, at a time when health is of utmost importance.



Nasima

Khilgaon, Dhaka