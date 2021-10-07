Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Capital's pure water plight

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

Dear Sir,
Another name of water is life. But this water can be the cause of death too. When it becomes polluted in various ways, it can really endanger our life. Access to safe water and sanitation is a basic human right and one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nation's agenda for 2030. But natural source of pure drinking water in our country is day by declining. In the name of urbanization, rampant unplanned activities are going causing destruction of many pure water bodies.

WASA has been accused of supplying unsafe water to our homes time and again-and we are yet to see improvements. In a congested city like Dhaka, this lack of supply of safe water hampers our standards of living. Deadly water borne diseases are causing untimely death. I urge the authorities to provide safe water to the homes all around Dhaka. This is especially needed now, at a time when health is of utmost importance.

Nasima
Khilgaon, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Capital's pure water plight
China bans Cryptocurrency for 3rd time, US taking advantages
From Genumoni to Gyanadanandini
The coup united the people of Myanmar against oppression
Pandora Papers: Revelation of a “Shadow” economy
Reforming education system in Bangladesh
Medicinal plants on the verge of extinction
Data privacy should be considered an inalienable human right


Latest News
1st malaria vaccine approved by WHO
Zuckerberg says he's 'proud of everything' Facebook does
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
Prohibited nets seized in Bhurungamari
Three members of a family Killed in electrocution
Journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister on 5-day remand
BNP should forget about election-time govt: Quader
Papon elected as BCB president again
Australia ends asylum detention in Papua New Guinea
21 more die of Covid in Bangladesh, 703 new cases identified
Most Read News
Endangered important southwest rivers
Addressing deceptive advertising
Long separated friends reunite in frenzy of emotions
Lightning kills two
DMD of AB Bank arrested on charge of fraud
PM orders to bring culprits to task
ECNEC okays Tk 1,435.89 crore for Tangail-Delduar Highway upgradation
‘Skills development imperative for Inclusive growth’
‘Taliban defeated US forces in Afghanistan’
FDI rose by 95 pc to $295m in July-August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft