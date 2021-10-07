Video
Thursday, 7 October, 2021
Home Countryside

48 detained on different charges in two districts

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Our Correspondents

A total of 48 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Noakhali and Rajshahi, in four days.
NOAKHALI: A total of 47 Rohingyas, who fled from Bhasan Char, were sent back to their respective clusters in Bhasan Char in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
A team of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) handed over the Rohingyas to the respective officials of Bhasan Char Camp office at around 11am.
On Tuesday, BCG members detained 47 Rohingyas from Swarnadwip under Hitiya Upazila.
BCG members also filed a general diary in this connection.
Superintendent of Police Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter.  
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police arrested an Imo hacker along with hacking materials in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The arrested person is Sabuj Hossain Shipon, a resident of Maniharpur Village in Charghat Upazila of the district.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Sazzad Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the upazila at night and arrested Shipon.
Two motorcycles, four mobile phone sets and 10 SIM cards were also seized from his possession.
After filing of a case with Bagha PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.



