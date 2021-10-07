Lightning kills farmer in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Oct 6: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Singair Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Ratan Mia, 35, son of Idris Ali, a resident of Nabipur Village in Tarash Upazila of Sirajganj.

Local sources said Ratan along with the other farmers came to Kanainagar Chak area under Shayesta Union in Singair Upazila of the district to cut paddy.

However, thunderbolt struck Ratan at around 1pm while he along with others was cutting paddy at a field in the area, which left him critically injured.

Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.









