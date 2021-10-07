Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lightning kills farmer in Manikganj

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Oct 6: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Singair Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Md Ratan Mia, 35, son of Idris Ali, a resident of Nabipur Village in Tarash Upazila of Sirajganj.
Local sources said Ratan along with the other farmers came to Kanainagar Chak area under Shayesta Union in Singair Upazila of the district to cut paddy.
However, thunderbolt struck Ratan at around 1pm while he along with others was cutting paddy at a field in the area, which left him critically injured.
Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
48 detained on different charges in two districts
Feni Muhuri Leo Club organised a blood-donation programme
Lightning kills farmer in Manikganj
Nine killed, 11 injured in road mishaps in seven districts
Four found dead in three districts
A view-exchange meeting among government officials
4,000 teachers leave profession in Rajshahi
66 shops burnt in three districts


Latest News
1st malaria vaccine approved by WHO
Zuckerberg says he's 'proud of everything' Facebook does
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
Prohibited nets seized in Bhurungamari
Three members of a family Killed in electrocution
Journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister on 5-day remand
BNP should forget about election-time govt: Quader
Papon elected as BCB president again
Australia ends asylum detention in Papua New Guinea
21 more die of Covid in Bangladesh, 703 new cases identified
Most Read News
Endangered important southwest rivers
Addressing deceptive advertising
Long separated friends reunite in frenzy of emotions
Lightning kills two
DMD of AB Bank arrested on charge of fraud
PM orders to bring culprits to task
ECNEC okays Tk 1,435.89 crore for Tangail-Delduar Highway upgradation
‘Skills development imperative for Inclusive growth’
‘Taliban defeated US forces in Afghanistan’
FDI rose by 95 pc to $295m in July-August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft