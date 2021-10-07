Nine killed, 11 injured in road mishaps in seven districts

Nine people including a policeman and a minor boy have been killed and 11 others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Cumilla, Rangpur, Sirajganj, Manikganj, Natore, Noakhali and Chapainawabganj, in three days.

CUMILLA: Two people were killed and another was injured when a covered van hit an auto-rickshaw in Sadar Dakshin Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as the auto-rickshaw driver Fujal Mia, son of Laal Mia, and Md Jamin Mia, son of Hanis Mia. They both were residents of Batpara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a Cumilla-bound covered van hit an auto-rickshaw in Batpara area in the morning, leaving its driver Fujal and passenger Jamin dead on the spot and another injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Dakshin Police Station (PS) Debashish Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

RANGPUR: A policeman was killed and two others were injured when a passenger-bus rammed his motorcycle near Hazirhat in the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Arifuzzaman Arif, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Rangpur Sadar PS.

Rangpur Sadar PS OC Momotazul Islam said a bus of 'Rupa Transport' rammed a motorcycle carrying Arif along with his wife and son which was heading way to Rangpur City from Paglapeer on the Rangpr-Saidpur Road at around 10pm, leaving the trio seriously injured.

Locals rescued them and rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where Arif succumbed to his injuries at around 12:30am while undergoing treatment.

Arif's wife and son area now undergoing treatment at the hospital, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people including a minor boy were killed in separate road accidents in Shahjadpur and Kamarkhanda upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Shahjadpur Upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Imon, 8, son of Shafiqul Islam of Daya Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a brick-laden trolley hit Imon in the area at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Earlier, a man was killed in a road accident in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Mostak Ali, 45, son of Rahmat Ali, a resident of Mani Nagar Village in Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna District. He worked in Department of Disaster Management in Sirajganj.

Police sources said a truck hit Mostak in Nalka area in the morning while he was crossing the road adjacent to Bangabandhu Bridge, which left him dead on the spot.

MANIKGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Saurav Sen, 29, son of Subas Sen of Kalishankarpur area in Sadar Upazila of Kushtia. He worked as a sales representative at SKF Pharmaceutical Limited in Manikganj.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Golra Highway PS Premdhan Majumdar said a Paturia-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Selfi Paribahan' hit a motorcycle carrying Saurav in Muljan areaon the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 2:30pm, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Filing of a case with Golra Highway PS is underway in this connection, the SI added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man was killed and eight others were injured as a goods-laden truck rammed into a microbus on the Pabna-Natore Highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Aziz, a resident of Aladi Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. He was also the director of Natore General Hospital.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Mozaffar Hossain said that Aziz died on the spot when a goods-laden truck rammed into the microbus which was carrying him in Godhara area.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A man was killed in a road accident in Senbag Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Dip Kumar Bhaumik, 27, a resident of Kosba Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.

Quoting locals, Chandraganj Highway PS OC Mridul Kanti Kury said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Dip in Tin Pukuria area on the Noakhali-Feni Regional Highway at around 8:45am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, locals caught the truck driver and handed him over to police, the OC added.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as A Bari, 35, son of Saifuddin, a resident of Ghaibari Village under Daldali Union in Bholahat Upazila of the district.

Local sources said Bari was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Kashiabari area on the Rohanpur-Bholahat Road in the afternoon.

Injured Bari was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Later, he died at RMCH at night while undergoing treatment.





