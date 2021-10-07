Four found dead in three districts

Four people including an ethnic man have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Nilphamari and Naogaon, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a man in Bagha Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Jinnat Ali, 47, son of late Arjan Prang, a resident of Arippur Village in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

Police and local sources said the deceased's wife Morzina Begum saw Jinnat lying under a mango tree in an orchard owned by one Jabbar Ali in Arippur area at around 9pm.

Marzina Begum rescued him and took to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Nivedita Chatterjee declared him dead.

The deceased's family members alleged that miscreants might have killed Jinnat and dumped the body at the orchard.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Sazzad Hossain said Jinnat Ali was a drug addict.

Someone might have killed him after pouring poison into the liquor he drank over previous enmity.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.

NILPHAMARI: Police recovered the body of a man from Saidpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sabbir Hossain Kalu, son of late Nasim Uddin Driver, a resident of Niamatpur Chamra Gudam Camp in the upazila town.

Police sources said locals spotted his body nearby a pond in Saidpur BSCIC area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10am and sent it to Nilphamari General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The body bore an injury mark on its head.

Locals said he was a drug addict.

However, filing of a murder case with Saidpur PS is underway in this connection.

Saidpur PS OC Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

NAOGAON: Two people including an ethnic man have been found dead in separate incidents in Dhamoirhat and Porsha upazilas of the district on Monday.

Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from his residence in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Humayun Parvez Hero, 42, son of late Dr Shahajahan Ali, a resident of Amaitara Moholla under Dhamoirhat Municipality.

Police sources said neighbours sensed a bad odour coming from the house of Humayun Parvez in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police rushed in, broke the gate of the house, and found his decomposed body.

Locals said Humayun had been living alone in the house for the last couple of days.

However, police recovered the body.

Dhamoirhat PS OC KM Raqibul Huda confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of an ethnic man in Porsha Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Adrius Marandi, 50, son of late Habil Marandi, a resident of Matindar Mahilipara Village in Patnitala Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Adrius went out of the house on Sunday night, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body floating in a water body in Bhabanipur area on Monday afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Porsha PS OC Shafiul Azam Khan confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.





