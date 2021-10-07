

A view-exchange meeting among government officials







A view-exchange meeting among government officials, public representatives, political leaders and civil society representatives was held at Kaptai Upazila Parishad auditorium in Rangamati on Wednesday. Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman was present as chief guest at the meeting presided over by UNO Muntasir Jahan. Upazila Parishad Chairman Mofizul Haque, Female Vice-Chairman Umeching Marma, AC Land Moinul Hossain Chowdhury and Kaptai Press Club General Secretary Jhulan Dutta were also present at that time. photo: observer