4,000 teachers leave profession in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 6: About 70,000 students in 450 private educational institutions in the district have got thrown into uncertain situation.

According to institution sources, amid Covid stress and long closing gap, these private education institution have been in existence crisis. Over 150 of these suffered closer in about 18 months of academic suspension for Covid pandemic. These cannot be opened due to financial scarcity.

Already over 35,000 students have been dropped out. About 4,000 teachers have left school jobs and been shifted to other professions.

Operators of these institutions have also been in disarray with pending house rent, electricity bill, employee salaries and others.

President of Rajshahi Kindergarten and Pre-Cadet School Association Golam Sarwar Swapan said, before the closing amid Covid-surge, there were about 450 privately run educations in Rajshahi including 200 in the district and 250 in the city; then there were 25,000-30,000 students in the district schools and 35.000-40,000 in the city schools; and the number of teachers and employees was 7,000.

Now there are 60 closed schools in the district, he informed, while over 100 ones are in the city. Already 4,000 teachers and employees have left jobs in the compelling condition, he further said, adding, remaining ones are getting irregular salaries.

Its Vice-President and Director-Principal of School and College in Dashpukur area in the city Ibrahim Hossain said, "Before the closing, there were 300 students in my school. The number is now half. I can't tell what will be in the next."

Local Emdadul Haq of Fatehpur area in Bagmara Upazila launched Nahar Model in Fatehpur area and Green Shield in Talaimari in the city. Before the closing, there were 320 students in Nahar Model, and their number has now declined below 100, while number of teachers and employees fell to three from total 15.

Green Shield had 250 students, and they are now 106 with only six teachers and employees out of total 19.

"Despite that I am running my school. Guardians are not paying tuition fees properly. So teachers and employees cannot be given salaries. Many have left jobs ," he added.

Ex-teacher of Green Sield Yunus Ali said, due to non-payment of salary he has left his job, and now he is doing a business. Association's General Secretary Faruk Hossain said, "I have also three schools. There were 500 students in these schools. Now they are half. There were 30 teachers and employees, who are now half too."

"I am in uncertain about running these in the next year", he added.







