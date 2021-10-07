66 shops burnt in three districts

At least 66 shops were burnt in separate incidents in three districts- Narsingdi, Barishal and Chattogram, in three days.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: At least 42 shops of a market were gutted by fire in Raipura Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The incident took place in Raipura Fish Market area in the upazila sadar at around 12:45pm.

The affected traders claimed the fire caused the estimated loss of about Tk 10 crore.

Being informed, a team of Narsingdi Fire Service Station rushed in, and controlled the flame after about an hour of frantic effort, said Deputy Assistant Director of the fire service station Nurul Islam.

Raipura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Azgar Hossain confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: At least 12 shops were gutted by fire in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The incident took place at Gournadi Port in the upazila sadar at around 10am.

Local sources said the fire originated at a shop of one Md Badsha Khalifa in the area, and soon after engulfed the adjacent shops.

Being informed, the fire service personnel rushed in, and controlled the flame after about two hours of frantic effort.

The affected traders claimed that properties worth about Tk 1 crore were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Gournadi Police Station Inspector Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: Twelve shops were gutted when a fire broke out at Fouzia Bazar in Isapur Village of Hathazari Upazila in the district early Friday.

Being informed, four firefighting units from Hathazari and Agrabad fire service stations rushed to the scene and brought the flame under control after almost four hours of frantic efforts.

Affected shop owner Abdul Nabi said they did not know how the fire had originated.

However, some traders claimed that the fire broke out from inside a shop at around 4:50am which quickly engulfed the adjacent shops.

Fire service sources said the loss caused by the fire estimated to be around Tk 50 lakh.









