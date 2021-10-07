Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

66 shops burnt in three districts

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Our Correspondents

At least 66 shops were burnt in separate incidents in three districts- Narsingdi, Barishal and Chattogram, in three days.
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: At least 42 shops of a market were gutted by fire in Raipura Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The incident took place in Raipura Fish Market area in the upazila sadar at around 12:45pm.
The affected traders claimed the fire caused the estimated loss of about Tk 10 crore.
Being informed, a team of Narsingdi Fire Service Station rushed in, and controlled the flame after about an hour of frantic effort, said Deputy Assistant Director of the fire service station Nurul Islam.
Raipura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Azgar Hossain confirmed the incident.  
BARISHAL: At least 12 shops were gutted by fire in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The incident took place at Gournadi Port in the upazila sadar at around 10am.
Local sources said the fire originated at a shop of one Md Badsha Khalifa in the area, and soon after engulfed the adjacent shops.
Being informed, the fire service personnel rushed in, and controlled the flame after about two hours of frantic effort.
The affected traders claimed that properties worth about Tk 1 crore were completely destroyed due to the fire.
Gournadi Police Station Inspector Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.
CHATTOGRAM: Twelve shops were gutted when a fire broke out at Fouzia Bazar in Isapur Village of Hathazari Upazila in the district early Friday.
Being informed, four firefighting units from Hathazari and Agrabad fire service stations rushed to the scene and brought the flame under control after almost four hours of frantic efforts.
Affected shop owner Abdul Nabi said they did not know how the fire had originated.
However, some traders claimed that the fire broke out from inside a shop at around 4:50am which quickly engulfed the adjacent shops.
Fire service sources said the loss caused by the fire estimated to be around Tk 50 lakh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
48 detained on different charges in two districts
Feni Muhuri Leo Club organised a blood-donation programme
Lightning kills farmer in Manikganj
Nine killed, 11 injured in road mishaps in seven districts
Four found dead in three districts
A view-exchange meeting among government officials
4,000 teachers leave profession in Rajshahi
66 shops burnt in three districts


Latest News
1st malaria vaccine approved by WHO
Zuckerberg says he's 'proud of everything' Facebook does
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
Prohibited nets seized in Bhurungamari
Three members of a family Killed in electrocution
Journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister on 5-day remand
BNP should forget about election-time govt: Quader
Papon elected as BCB president again
Australia ends asylum detention in Papua New Guinea
21 more die of Covid in Bangladesh, 703 new cases identified
Most Read News
Endangered important southwest rivers
Addressing deceptive advertising
Long separated friends reunite in frenzy of emotions
Lightning kills two
DMD of AB Bank arrested on charge of fraud
PM orders to bring culprits to task
ECNEC okays Tk 1,435.89 crore for Tangail-Delduar Highway upgradation
‘Skills development imperative for Inclusive growth’
‘Taliban defeated US forces in Afghanistan’
FDI rose by 95 pc to $295m in July-August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft