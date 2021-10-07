11 jailed for assaulting policemen in Madaripur

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR, Oct 6: Eleven people including a Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader, were awarded to jail in different terms for assaulting police men in Shibchar Upazila of the district in 2014.

Of them, four were jailed for 10 years and fined Tk 20,000 each while seven others were jailed for three years and fined Tk 10,000 each.

Madaripur District and Sessions Judge Nitai Chandra delivered the verdict at court in the presence of the accused on Monday afternoon, Siddiqur Rahman, public prosecutor (PP) of Madariour Judge Court, said.

The 10-year awarded convicts are Lavlu Hawlader, president of BCL Kanthalia Union unit in Shibchar of Madaripur, his supporters Badsha Sheikh, Tonmoy and Kamal Sheikh.

The seven other convicts are Tushar, Masud, Mizan, Rezaul, Nur Muhammad, Rassel and Hazrat Ali.

According to the case statement, a team of police conducted an anti-narcotic raid in the shop of Badsha Sheikh in Kanthalbari area in Shibchar on September 11 in 2014.

Lavlu Hawlader and his supporters also created a bar to continue the drive. At one stage, a clash was held between police members and the locals and some police personnel were also injured during the clash.

Following the incident, Shibchar Police Station's Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Alamgir Hossain filed a case in this regard.





