Man burnt to death by neighbour

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI, Oct 6: A man was burnt to death allegedly by his neighbour who poured petrol on him in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Chaithoai Marma, 66, belonging to the Marma Community, was a resident of Masterpara area in the upazila.

Police, however, detained Md Sharif Patwary, 26, of the area in this connection.

Police and local sources said Sharif suddenly hit Chaithoai Marma on his head with a brick while he was sitting in front of his house in the evening, which left him unconscious. Sharif then set Chaithoai on fire pouring petrol.

Neighbours rescued Chaithoai Marma and took him to Ramgarh Upazila Health Complex, where he died while underwent treatment.

Physician of the health complex Dr Naren said 70 per cent of his body was burnt.

Meanwhile, the deceased's son Aungsheu Marma said neigbour Sharif set their house on fire on Monday night.

His father lodged a written complaint with Ramgarh Police Station that made Sharif angry.

Confirming the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Hossain Mohammad Rayhan Kajemi said during initial questioning, Sharif confessed to the killing.

The deceased's family lodged a murder case and police are investigating the matter.



