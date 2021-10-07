Video
Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:31 AM
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in Manikganj, Naogaon

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Our Correspondents

Two people including an ethnic man have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Manikganj and Naogaon, in two days.
SINGAIR, MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of an easy-bike driver in Singair Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Masud Sheikh, 27, was the son of Abdul Hakim, a resident of Peyarali area under Sadar Upazila in Rajbari District. He along with the family lived in a rented house at Binobaid area under Savar municipality of Dhaka.
Local and the family sources said Masud went out of home along with his vehicle on October 2 after receiving a phone call. But, he did not return home and his phone was found switched off.
However, Masud's brother Majnu lodged a general diary with Savar Model Police Station in his missing.
Later, locals spotted the body under Dasherhati Bridge at Charigram area under Singair Upazila in the morning.
Sub-Inspector of Singair Police Station (PS) Mahfuj Rana said on information, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadat Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police assumed that miscreants might have killed him two to three days back and snatched away his easy-bike, he added.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: An ethnic man was killed in a clash in Porsha Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Minu Pahari, 45, son late Dulu Pahari, was a resident of Taitor Murulia Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Minu along with some other people of the area was catching fishes in a pond in the afternoon. At one stage, an altercation took place in between Minu and others. Following this, they locked into a clash, which left Minu seriously injured.
Injured Minu was rushed to Porsha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to RMCH.
Filing of a murder case with Porsha PS is underway in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge of Porsha PS Shafiul Azam Khan confirmed the    incident.


