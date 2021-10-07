River devours hundreds of homesteads in Bagerhat village



The erosion by the Panguchi River takes serious turn in Gabtala Village at Morrelganj. photo: observer

Visiting the affected village on Tuesday, it is shown that a community clinic in the village was abandoned as it was on the verge of collapse. Homesteads and unpaved roads are disappearing fast.

Many families have lost their homes as the fierce river erosion has devoured their homesteads. Losing all their belongings, many families were found moving to the nearby town or city. Some 30 families have taken shelter on the bank of the river. The panic-stricken villagers are now living under the open sky. The Gabtala Government Primary School-cum-Cyclone Shelter, mosque, Khaulia and Gabtala Bridge are now on the verge of collapse.

Sadar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman HM Mahmud Ali and Khaulia UP Chairman Md Alamgir Hossain said the river erosion problem could be solved if a 10-kilometer long permanent dam was built from Sannyasi Launch Ghat to Morrelganj Town on emergency basis.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Jahangir Alam said, "The authorities concerned have already been informed about the matter of river erosion. I hope that they will take necessary action on an urgent basis."







