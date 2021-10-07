Pakistan army replaces ISI chief

NEW DELHI, Oct 6: Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum has been appointed as the new chief of Pakistan's powerful spy agency ISI in an unexpected reshuffle. Lt Gen Anjum will replace Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who has been appointed as the Peshawar Corps Commander.

According to Dawn, Lt Gen Anjum was previously the commander of Karachi Corps. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in September 2019. A graduate of UK's Royal College of Defence Studies, Lt Gen Anjum also holds a degree from the Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Honolulu.

The outgoing spymaster Hameed was appointed to the post on June 16, 2019 in a military shake-up. He had previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security. Lt Gen Hameed was considered as close to Army chief General Qamar Bajwa and was appointed as ISI head at a crucial time due to several external and internal security challenges. -TOI