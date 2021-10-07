Video
Home Foreign News

‘Dictatorship’ in India now: Rahul Gandhi

All political parties allowed to visit UP

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171

NEW DELHI, Oct 6: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that farmers are being "systematically attacked" and there is "dictatorship" in India now with politicians not being allowed to visit Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Uttar Pradesh government said Gandhi would be allowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri - where violence at a farmers' protest on Sunday had left at nine dead, security personnel stopped him at the Lucknow airport. Rahul reached UP's Sitapur, where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been lodged since her arrest on Monday. The two have been given clearance to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.
Rahul Gandhi had a face-off with the UP police when he landed in Lucknow airport over transport arrangements. Rahul, who was accompanied by the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Chhattisgarh, refused to take the route or transport suggested by the police, saying,  "Who are you to arrange my transport? I want to leave in my car,".
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, lodged at a guest house in Sitapur since her arrest on Monday, will meet the Congress team and then proceed to Lakhimpur Kheri. The five-member team was cleared for a visit  to meet the families of farmers earlier today.
Earlier,  junior home minister Ajay Mishra met his boss, Amit Shah, amid opposition demands for his dismissal over allegations that his son ran over the peacefully protesting farmers on Sunday. Top government sources have ruled out the possibility of his resignation, saying he has clarified twice that he and his son were not present. "Yes his car was there and let a full investigation take place,"a source said.
All parties are permitted to visit Lakhimpur; but only five people will be allowed, UP's Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has also received permission to visit Lakhimpur after the party's huge protest in Chandigarh today. Opposition parties have been clamouring to go to Lakhimpur since Sunday, but the state police did not allow anyone, citing law and order situation.    -NDTV


