Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US future depends on his investment package: Biden

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

HOWELL, Oct 6: President Joe Biden delivered a stark warning of American decline Tuesday in a speech urging Congress to vote through his ambitious infrastructure and social spending packages or lose out to the likes of China.
"These bills are not about left versus right or moderate versus progressive, or anything that pits Americans against one another," he said at a trade union training center in Howell, Michigan.
"These bills are about competitiveness versus complacency. They're about opportunity versus decay," he said. "To oppose these investments is to be complicit in America's decline."
Facing a rift in his own party -- which controls Congress with the narrowest of majorities -- and a Republican opposition aggressively blocking where it can, Biden hopes that appealing to Americans outside of Washington will give his agenda new life.
He began his speech to the blue collar audience, gathering in a swing district won by Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election, by saying there was "a lot of noise in Washington."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan army replaces ISI chief
Hundreds of Afghans flock to the passport office in Kabul
Germany closer to Scholz-led govt
‘China could invade Taiwan by 2025’
‘Dictatorship’ in India now: Rahul Gandhi
US future depends on his investment package: Biden
Taiwan warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China invades
Global warming kills 14pc of world's corals in a decade


Latest News
1st malaria vaccine approved by WHO
Zuckerberg says he's 'proud of everything' Facebook does
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
Prohibited nets seized in Bhurungamari
Three members of a family Killed in electrocution
Journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister on 5-day remand
BNP should forget about election-time govt: Quader
Papon elected as BCB president again
Australia ends asylum detention in Papua New Guinea
21 more die of Covid in Bangladesh, 703 new cases identified
Most Read News
Endangered important southwest rivers
Addressing deceptive advertising
Long separated friends reunite in frenzy of emotions
Lightning kills two
DMD of AB Bank arrested on charge of fraud
PM orders to bring culprits to task
ECNEC okays Tk 1,435.89 crore for Tangail-Delduar Highway upgradation
‘Skills development imperative for Inclusive growth’
‘Taliban defeated US forces in Afghanistan’
FDI rose by 95 pc to $295m in July-August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft