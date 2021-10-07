US future depends on his investment package: Biden

HOWELL, Oct 6: President Joe Biden delivered a stark warning of American decline Tuesday in a speech urging Congress to vote through his ambitious infrastructure and social spending packages or lose out to the likes of China.

"These bills are not about left versus right or moderate versus progressive, or anything that pits Americans against one another," he said at a trade union training center in Howell, Michigan.

"These bills are about competitiveness versus complacency. They're about opportunity versus decay," he said. "To oppose these investments is to be complicit in America's decline."

Facing a rift in his own party -- which controls Congress with the narrowest of majorities -- and a Republican opposition aggressively blocking where it can, Biden hopes that appealing to Americans outside of Washington will give his agenda new life.

He began his speech to the blue collar audience, gathering in a swing district won by Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election, by saying there was "a lot of noise in Washington." -AFP





