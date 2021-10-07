Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SIBL Club Cup Hockey begins today

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

The SIBL Club Cup Hockey tournament begins today at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium with two matches are billed on the opening day.
On the day's first match, Ajax Sporting Club take on Mohammedan Sporting Club at 2 pm while Abahani Limited meet Police Sporting Club in the day's second match of the opening day's fixture at 4 pm.
A total of eight clubs, split into two groups, are taking part in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Hockey Federation. The group A consists with Abahani Limited, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Ajax Sporting Club and Police Sporting Club while Dhaka Mariners Youngs, Sonali Bank Sporting, Azad Sporting Club and Bangladesh Sporting pitted in group B.
After the group phase matches, the top two teams will advance to the semifinals on October 14 while the final of the tournament is slated on October 16 at the same venue.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China suffer familiar sinking feeling in World Cup pursuit
Race for WC berths heats up in Europe
Focussed Brazil have one eye on World Cup qualification
SIBL Club Cup Hockey begins today
Bangladesh U-19 team arriving in SL today
Botham questions England desire for 'ultimate' Ashes test
Pilot tastes bitter experience in BCB election
Nasum nominated for September's ICC Player of the Month


Latest News
1st malaria vaccine approved by WHO
Zuckerberg says he's 'proud of everything' Facebook does
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
Prohibited nets seized in Bhurungamari
Three members of a family Killed in electrocution
Journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister on 5-day remand
BNP should forget about election-time govt: Quader
Papon elected as BCB president again
Australia ends asylum detention in Papua New Guinea
21 more die of Covid in Bangladesh, 703 new cases identified
Most Read News
Endangered important southwest rivers
Addressing deceptive advertising
Long separated friends reunite in frenzy of emotions
Lightning kills two
DMD of AB Bank arrested on charge of fraud
PM orders to bring culprits to task
ECNEC okays Tk 1,435.89 crore for Tangail-Delduar Highway upgradation
‘Skills development imperative for Inclusive growth’
‘Taliban defeated US forces in Afghanistan’
FDI rose by 95 pc to $295m in July-August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], online[email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft