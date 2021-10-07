SIBL Club Cup Hockey begins today

The SIBL Club Cup Hockey tournament begins today at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium with two matches are billed on the opening day.

On the day's first match, Ajax Sporting Club take on Mohammedan Sporting Club at 2 pm while Abahani Limited meet Police Sporting Club in the day's second match of the opening day's fixture at 4 pm.

A total of eight clubs, split into two groups, are taking part in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Hockey Federation. The group A consists with Abahani Limited, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Ajax Sporting Club and Police Sporting Club while Dhaka Mariners Youngs, Sonali Bank Sporting, Azad Sporting Club and Bangladesh Sporting pitted in group B.

After the group phase matches, the top two teams will advance to the semifinals on October 14 while the final of the tournament is slated on October 16 at the same venue. -BSS















