Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:29 AM
Bangladesh U-19 team arriving in SL today

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
BIPIN DANI

Bangladesh U-19 team will reach Sri Lanka today (Thursday) afternoon, it is learnt here.
"They will be leaving in a commercial flight but they are travelling with special care and with specific arrangements", Abu Emam Mohammed Kawsar, the Game & Development Manager of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said over the telephone from Dhaka on Wednesday morning.  
The squad of 16 players and nine support staff officials will be reaching Colombo at 1.00 pm.
The visiting squad is already in bio-bubble in Dhaka.
"The players will be quarantined for four days in a hotel before players begin regular training and practice", one of the sources, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Dhaka, said.
"There will be 4days of quarantine. Their training will resume from 11th October", he said.
The team will play five Youth ODIs' against the U-19 Sri Lankan team. All five matches are scheduled to be played in Dambulla.
Bangladesh U-19 squad will be led by SM Meherob Hasan (Ahin). Mehrab Hossain Opee will be the coach in the absence of regular head coach Naveed Nawaz, who has to leave for Australia for some personal work.
The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is yet to name the captain, however, Dunith Wellalage is most likely to be named the skipper.
"The U-19 Sri Lankan players from Colombo, Kandy and Galle gave their two PCR tests on Tuesday and Wednesday in their respective cities. Once their Corona results are found negative, they will assemble and move into a bio-bubble in Dambulla today (Thursday) ", the source in Colombo, confirmed.

Bangladesh Under-19 squad: Mahfijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nowrose Nabi, Meherob Hasan (captain), Aich Mollah (vice-captain), Abdullah Al Mamun, Gazi Tahjibul Islam, Ariful Islam, Maksudur Rahman, Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Mohiuddin Tareq, Naimur Rohman Noyon, Ahosun Habib Leoon, Golam Kibria.
Stand By: Khalid Hasan, Ashraful Islam Siam, Arif Ahmed Anik, Shakib Shahriyer, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby.


