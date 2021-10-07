Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Botham questions England desire for 'ultimate' Ashes test

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

LONDON, OCT 6: Ashes hero Ian Botham has questioned England players' desire to confront the "ultimate test" of touring Australia as cricket chiefs try to hammer out an agreement to allow the trip to go ahead.
England are due to play a five-Test series starting in Brisbane on December 8 but concerns over player welfare and Australia's strict coronavirus restrictions have plunged the tour into doubt.
Players are understood to harbour fears over quarantine, bubble environments and access for families, with even captain Joe Root refusing to commit so far.
The England and Wales Cricket Board will meet this week to decide whether the Ashes can go ahead, with reports suggesting there have been positive talks with Cricket Australia.
Botham, who triumphed in multiple Ashes campaigns and is recognised as one of England's greatest players, questioned the mentality of the current crop of cricketers.
"I start to wonder maybe if some of these guys don't fancy the ultimate test," the 65-year-old former all-rounder wrote in The Daily Telegraph.
"You have to worry about it. To play Test cricket for England is the ultimate and to play against Australia in Australia, and win, is magnificent.
"Australia don't lose very often in their own backyard. It's a challenge and if I was in their boots, I'd already have my bags packed."
Australia has largely sealed its borders to international travellers during the Covid-19 pandemic but Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it would be "flexible and practical" over the tour.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China suffer familiar sinking feeling in World Cup pursuit
Race for WC berths heats up in Europe
Focussed Brazil have one eye on World Cup qualification
SIBL Club Cup Hockey begins today
Bangladesh U-19 team arriving in SL today
Botham questions England desire for 'ultimate' Ashes test
Pilot tastes bitter experience in BCB election
Nasum nominated for September's ICC Player of the Month


Latest News
1st malaria vaccine approved by WHO
Zuckerberg says he's 'proud of everything' Facebook does
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
Prohibited nets seized in Bhurungamari
Three members of a family Killed in electrocution
Journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister on 5-day remand
BNP should forget about election-time govt: Quader
Papon elected as BCB president again
Australia ends asylum detention in Papua New Guinea
21 more die of Covid in Bangladesh, 703 new cases identified
Most Read News
Endangered important southwest rivers
Addressing deceptive advertising
Long separated friends reunite in frenzy of emotions
Lightning kills two
DMD of AB Bank arrested on charge of fraud
PM orders to bring culprits to task
ECNEC okays Tk 1,435.89 crore for Tangail-Delduar Highway upgradation
‘Skills development imperative for Inclusive growth’
‘Taliban defeated US forces in Afghanistan’
FDI rose by 95 pc to $295m in July-August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft