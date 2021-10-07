Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pilot tastes bitter experience in BCB election

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Former Bangladesh cricket team captain Khaled Mashud Pilot tasted a bitter experience in the 'Board of Directors' election of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as he lost badly to his rivals Saiful Alam Swapon Chowdhury.
Both of them battled for one director post of the Rajshahi Division which was under Categroy-1 that involved districts and divisions. Out of the nine votes of this division, Swapon Chowdhury obtained seven votes while Pilot got just two.
This was however the hat-trick victory of Swapon Chowdhury in BCB election, having won previously in 2013 and 2017. Pilot was councilor from Rajshahi Division while Swapon Chowdhury came from Pabna district.
A popular organizer of Pabna district, Swapon has been working as the joint secretary of Pabna district sports body for a long time. He is also associated with various social and cultural organizations including Dhruv-Rudra Cricket Club, Pabna Rifle Club, former President of Rotary Club, life Member of Uttaran Sahitya Asar.
Despite the bitter experience in his first BCB election, Pilot said he would continue to work for the development of cricket from outside the board.
"I hope Rajshahi and Bangladesh cricket will get a very good service through him (Swapon). I came up with my dream. Councilors may have trusted him more, so they voted for him," Pilot said after his defeat.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China suffer familiar sinking feeling in World Cup pursuit
Race for WC berths heats up in Europe
Focussed Brazil have one eye on World Cup qualification
SIBL Club Cup Hockey begins today
Bangladesh U-19 team arriving in SL today
Botham questions England desire for 'ultimate' Ashes test
Pilot tastes bitter experience in BCB election
Nasum nominated for September's ICC Player of the Month


Latest News
1st malaria vaccine approved by WHO
Zuckerberg says he's 'proud of everything' Facebook does
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
Prohibited nets seized in Bhurungamari
Three members of a family Killed in electrocution
Journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister on 5-day remand
BNP should forget about election-time govt: Quader
Papon elected as BCB president again
Australia ends asylum detention in Papua New Guinea
21 more die of Covid in Bangladesh, 703 new cases identified
Most Read News
Endangered important southwest rivers
Addressing deceptive advertising
Long separated friends reunite in frenzy of emotions
Lightning kills two
DMD of AB Bank arrested on charge of fraud
PM orders to bring culprits to task
ECNEC okays Tk 1,435.89 crore for Tangail-Delduar Highway upgradation
‘Skills development imperative for Inclusive growth’
‘Taliban defeated US forces in Afghanistan’
FDI rose by 95 pc to $295m in July-August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft