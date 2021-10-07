Bangladesh facing host in Maldives today



Bangladesh head coach Oscar Bruzon during the practice session on Wednesday briefing the boys on techniques for the Maldives match. photo: BFF

While Bangladesh is ranked 189th in the current FIFA ranking, the Maldives is 158th.

The boys in red and green outfits began their mission with a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka and they forced India in a 1-1 tie despite being a 10-booter unit in the second match. Such good results stirred the boys for better results in the next matches. On the other hand, the Maldives began the championship by losing to powerful Nepal by a 0-1 margin. It will be the second match for the host.

Right now, Nepal is leading the point table with six points from two matches while Bangladesh is the second place with four points playing the same amount of matches. Seven-time champion India is in third place with a single point from a single match. The host has no point playing one while the Lankans too have zero point playing two matches.

The host suffered in the first match due to the weakness of the defenders. Alike the Lankans, the host too are at risk of elimination if they lose the match today (Thursday). That way it is the 'do or die' match for them.

Ahead of the match, Maldives head coach Ali Suzain was having respect for the opponent. He said to the media, "Bangladesh play in quite a different technique. Its' booters were playing in counter-attack technique against India. Their work rate and speed were praiseworthy and they were good at set-piece as well. We will be alert about these factors."

"... We do not know the formation or technique Bangladesh will use in the match. They played different formations against Sri Lanka and India. But we are hopeful of winning three points from the match against Bangladesh," said the coach.

Two of the vital players of Bangladesh including defender Biswanath Ghosh and winger Rakib Hossain will not play the next match due to card issues. Maldives coach said that the matter would be a good thing for them in the match.

Bangladesh had practised for one and half hours from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at FAM practice ground. Nuruzzaman Nayan, the goalkeeping coach of the team said that they were treating each of the matches as the 'final match' as winning all the matches is important to win the trophy of this edition due to the new rule.

Nayan said, "I think each of the matches in this tournament is important as the final match. If you lose a point it will be tough for you to recover. The message I deliver to my custodians is that 'Try and Give your cent percent for it can be the last match in your life!' Who knows when will be out with injury."

This proactive goalkeeping coach is also hopeful of good results from his boys against the Maldives.





