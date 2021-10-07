

Papon gets highest vote in BCB's election

Papon, a lawmaker, had been leading the apex body of the country's cricket for the last two tenures and is sure to take the charge for the 3rd consecutive period. He fought in category-2 (Metropolitan Clubs) representing Abahani Limited and was elected getting 53 off 57 votes, which is the highest number of votes for a winner in the election. Besides, Gazi Golam Mortaza of Gazi Group Cricketers and Enayet Hossain Siraj of Azad Sporting Club also got 53 votes.

Ismail Haider Mollik of Sheikh Jamal Cricketers was elected after being casted 52 votes in favour him while Najib Ahmed of Sheikh Jalam Dhanmondi Club, Obeid Rashid Nizam of Shinepukur Cricket Club and Fahim Sinha of Surjatarun Club got 51 votes each.

Iftekhar Rahman Mithu, a friend of Indian legend and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, attained 50 votes whereas Salahuddin Chowdhury of Kakrail Boys Club and Manjur Kader of Dhaka Assets got 49 votes each. 47 votes were casted for Mohammedan Sporting Club's Mahbub Ul Anam and 46 for Monjurul Alam Monju.

Former National Captain Khaled Masud Pilot competed in Catergory-1 (Regional and Distric Cricket Association) from Rajshahi Division against Saiful Alam Shapon. Among nine Rajshahi votes Pilot got two.

Veteran coach Najmul Abedin Fahim, who fought in category-3 (Public Universities, Former Cricketers and Others) against Khaled Mahmud Sujon, got three votes while 37 votes casted for Sujon.

Naimur Rahman Durjoy and Tanvir Ahmed were elected from Dhaka Division.

AJM Nasir Uddin and Akram Khan (Chattogram Division), Kazi Enam Ahmed and Sheikh Sohel ( Khulna Division) Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel ( Sylhet Division) Advocate Anowarul Islam (Rangpur Division), Alamgir Khan ( Barisal Division) were the uncontested winners alongside Sajjadul Alam Boby and Jalan Younus of National Sports Council.

The official results will be published today.









