Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:29 AM
Abrar murder verdict likely in November

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The state is hoping that the verdict in the murder case of Abrar Fahad, a student of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, will be announced within the next month after prolonged delays due to different issues.
"If everything goes according to plan, the verdict in the case will be delivered by the first week of November. We will get the desired judgement. The victim's family will receive justice," state attorney Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan said.
Wednesday marks two years since the murder of the BUET student.    -bdnews24.com



