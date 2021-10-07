Quader seeks cooperation of BNP, others to form neutral EC

Ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday sought cooperation of all political parties including BNP and others in forming a neutral Election Commission (EC).

He told this in a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad in the capital.

Quader said, "We're seeking cooperation from all concerned, including BNP, in forming a neutral EC, not for a neutral government."

Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said all things related to elections are under the jurisdiction of the EC, while the commission is all in all in holding the elections.

During elections the government performs its routine works only and it provides all-out support to the EC in holding elections in a free, fair and neutral manner, he added.

Responding to the allegations of BNP, the AL general secretary said the country's people are giving their mandates to the Awami League time and again to keep them safe from the BNP's misrules.





