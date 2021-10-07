Video
Thursday, 7 October, 2021
Home Back Page

Govt going tough against e-commerce embezzlers

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The government has launched a campaign against online embezzlers' e-commerce organizations. In this context, the law enforcement forces have arrested several top officials of e-commerce companies in the last one month.
Top executives, owners and directors of Evali, E-Orange, Dhamaka and Ring ID have already been arrested. The heads of 24tkt.Ltd, Nirapad.com, QCom and SPC World Express as e-commerce companies also came under arrest in last 48 hours.
Like former companies, these companies have been accused of not delivering products taking money from customers.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Rakibul Hasan, director of ecommer 24 TKT Limited and Farhana Afroz, director of Nirapad.com, in a case of embezzlement through fraud.
The CID arrested Rakibul from Chuadanga as a case was filed earlier against him with Uttara West Police Station. On the other hand, Farhana Afroz Annie was arrested over the case filed with Fatullah police station.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police's public relations department said in a statement that Ripon Mia, owner and CEO of Qcom Company, had been arrested on charges of embezzling large sums of money through online fraud.
The CID said it had arrested SPC World Express owner, managing director Al Amin and director Sharmin Akhtar on similar charges. They are couple.
Twenty six companies under strict surveillance of law enforcement agencies are  Evali, Ring ID, E-Orange, Dhamaka Shopping, Sirajganj Shop, Alesha Mart, Adivan Mart, Dalal Plus, SPC World Express, QCom, Aladdiner Prodip, Boom Boom, Priyo Shop, Needs.com, Nirapod Shop, Play & Win, Daraj, Tiktiki, Shop Up E-Loans, Swadhin, Uthaw Cash, Rapid Cash, E-Shop India, Sohoj Life and BD Like.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Md Al Amin, managing director and CEO of SPC World Express, and his wife and director of the company, Sharmin Akhtar, on charges of online business fraud.
They have been arrested in a money laundering case filed at Kalabagan police station on August 28, said CID Special Superintendent of Police Md Humayun Kabir.
He said, "Preliminary investigation has shown that by collecting money from people of different professions by showing the temptation to earn money in various ways, Al Amin has personally embezzled Tk 11,650,000one from the company's account."
According to CID, the current customer base of the company is around one crore. Within a month, they get orders worth around Tk 5/6 crore.
Al-Amin was arrested once in November last year on charges of embezzling Tk 26 crore, the CID said.
On September 14, 2021, it was estimated Evaly dues to the customers stood at about Tk 311 crore, while its dues to the merchants were around Tk 206 crore. But the recent revelation by the company's chairman and CEO that it owes Tk 1,000 crore overshadows the previous estimates.
Law enforcement officials have discovered that e-commerce platform eOrange which is embroiled in embezzlement of funds only has Tk 3,12,14,356 in two of its main bank accounts.
According to a City Bank statement, eOrange received Tk 620,67,20,729 as of July 20 of this year and Tk620,44,71,992 has already been withdrawn. There are currently only Tk 22,48,737 in the bank account.


