Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:28 AM
Kanak Sarwar’s sister remanded for 5 days in two cases

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Court Correspondent

Nusrat Shahreen Raka, sister of controversial expatriate journalist Kanak Sarwar, was placed on a five-day remand on Wednesday in two separate cases filed against her under the Digital Security Act (DSA) and Narcotics Control Act.
Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakar Siddique remanded her for two days in DSA case while Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer granted two days remand in the Narcotics Control Act case.
Sub Inspector Badrul Millat of Uttra West police Station produced her before the court with a 14-day remand prayer.
Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu pleaded before the court that the fugitive journalist Kanak's sister has link with her brother and other plotters who are abroad and engaged in anti-state activities and assists the anti-state circle.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Raka for spreading anti-state propaganda using digital platforms.
Raka, 38, was arrested during a raid by RAB 1 and the force's intelligence wing conducted in Dhaka's Uttara on Tuesday morning.
RAB said its members seized a mobile phone set, a passport and some Ice or crystal meth from her possession during the arrest.
Later, RAB filed two cases with Uttara West Police Station against Raka, one under Digital Security Act and another under Narcotics Control Act, and handed her over to the police.
RAB in the press release said, a group in recent times has been active in conspiratorial propaganda activities against the state at home and abroad. Its members while staying abroad are spreading propaganda coordinating with the domestic agents.
"Raka has been involved in those activities in connivance with her brother Kanak."
Earlier, in December 2020, the High Court directed the government to immediately block all digital portals of Kanak Sarwar, a senior journalist who used to work at private TV channel ETV, including his Facebook and YouTube channel for running 'anti-state distorted content' through the platforms.




