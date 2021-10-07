Video
Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:28 AM
Home Back Page

Social safety for female workers stressed

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Staff Correspondent 

Civil society and other right based organization stressed on the need to work together to ensure marginal workers rights to bring a positive change in their lives.
They made this point at a workshop on 'Empowering Women through Civil Society Actors in Bangladesh' (EWCSA) project with support from the European Union, at the BRAC Center Inn on Wednesday.
Dulal Krishna Saha, Executive Chairman (Secretary to GoB), National Skill Development Board (NSDA) was present as chief guest. He said that the government provided various vocational training and also ensured various support under the safety net programme.
Enamul Mazid Khan Siddique, Interim Country Director Oxfam in Bangladesh in his welcome speech shared how the organization is constantly working to remove existing social injustice, responsible for the poverty and other causes of social inequality to ensure an equitable society.
Hans HAMBRECHT, First Secretary and Team Leader, Education and Human Development, EU, said the project is important as it will work for the most deprived people in the society.
These collaborative works will find out the possible pathways and solutions to help workers with a low quality of life although they contribute the most important efforts to the country's economy.
Mahmuda Sultana, official of the Oxfam who presented the paper, said that this project would include women working as fisher folks, domestic workers, home based workers and tea garden workers.
Elaborating more, she also noted that the project specifically targets Civil Society actors, working with and representing marginalized formal and informal sector women workers or their occupation to empower the female workers to achieve gender equality within the policies and process that govern their lives and livelihood.  
Alexius Chicham, National Programme Coordinator, ILO said the four UN bodies including ILO, UN Women, UNFPA and Unicef have taken a two years project targeting the tea garden workers.
He noted that government should ensure facilities and other social safety programmes to the tea garden workers because they face multiple discriminations.
He urged the government to increase budget allocation for these marginal tea garden workers with the help of the local people.
Shaheen Anam, Executive Director, Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) said domestic workers are the most vulnerable groups in terms of human rights and social safety.
"They work in a closed door house that makes them vulnerable. Because no one can see what is happening inside the closed door. That is why we must think of ensuring this group of workers' security," she said.
Besides, a group of representative of local organization from different parts of the country, young advocates, representatives from civil society, women right activists, and workers representatives also exchanged their thoughts.
JM Zobaidur Rahman, Media and Communications Manager, Oxfam in Bangladesh moderated the programme.





« PreviousNext »

