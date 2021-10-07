Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

CPA to appoint consultant for Bay Terminal soon

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 6: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is going to appoint a consultant for construction of the Bay Terminal, the largest ever container terminal of the country.
According to the CPA sources, four firms submitted their applications in September. The applicants belong to Germany, Korea, Japan and China.
The evaluation of those applications is now going on, the CPA sources said.
The appointed consultant will conduct a feasibilty study for the entire project and will prepare a detailed design for the Jetty to be constructed by the CPA.
The three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal-2 will be constructed.
The terminals will have two dolphin jetties-one for handling coal to be imported for coal-fired plants in Bangladesh and the other for handling cement clinkers.
Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry had decided to build one terminal of three terminal jetties of Bay Terminal by the CPA while the rest two terminals will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).
With the recent visit of the Shipping Minister and the PPP CEO, the biggest ever project of the Shipping Sector is certain to get momentum for speedy implementation.
Meanwhile, the World Bank has expressed its interest to finance the construction of breakwater and Channel in the Bay of Bengal for Bay Terminal, the largest ever container terminal of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).
According to CPA sources, more than 1600 acres of land will be reclaimed from the Bay for the terminal.
Moreover, nearly 1000 acres of land are now available from the government khas land and private land.
The proposed Bay Terminal will also develop a deepest ever navigational channel for berthing vessels over 14 metre draft.
Several foreign firms have already shown interest for construction and operation of the project under PPP system.
Of them, Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) and the Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia have already submitted their proposals as BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) method under Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.
Meanwhile, the CPA has already selected a consultant for conducting a feasibility study for the construction of the proposed Bay Terminal.   CPA sources said, 'Sellhorn' of Germany had been selected by the board. This proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Shipping for approval.
The appointed consulting firm will conduct a feasibility study on the construction of Bay Terminal.
After completion of the feasibility study, the CPA will invite contractors for construction and operation of the project. Then the appointed contractor will go for implementation of the giant project.
The feasibility study and appointment of contractor might be completed in 2022. So, the construction works of the project are likely to begin in 2022 which is expected to be completed in 2026.
After completion of the feasibility study, the CPA will prepare a DPP (Development Project Proposal) of the project. Then a Project Director (PD) will be appointed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abrar murder verdict likely in November
Quader seeks cooperation of BNP, others to form neutral EC
Govt going tough against e-commerce embezzlers
Duo wins Nobel Chemistry Prize for work on catalysts
Kanak Sarwar’s sister remanded for 5 days in two cases
Social safety for female workers stressed
CPA to appoint consultant for Bay Terminal soon
Mortar shell-like object recovered from Mirpur construction site


Latest News
1st malaria vaccine approved by WHO
Zuckerberg says he's 'proud of everything' Facebook does
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
Prohibited nets seized in Bhurungamari
Three members of a family Killed in electrocution
Journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister on 5-day remand
BNP should forget about election-time govt: Quader
Papon elected as BCB president again
Australia ends asylum detention in Papua New Guinea
21 more die of Covid in Bangladesh, 703 new cases identified
Most Read News
Endangered important southwest rivers
Addressing deceptive advertising
Long separated friends reunite in frenzy of emotions
Lightning kills two
DMD of AB Bank arrested on charge of fraud
PM orders to bring culprits to task
ECNEC okays Tk 1,435.89 crore for Tangail-Delduar Highway upgradation
‘Skills development imperative for Inclusive growth’
‘Taliban defeated US forces in Afghanistan’
FDI rose by 95 pc to $295m in July-August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft