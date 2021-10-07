CPA to appoint consultant for Bay Terminal soon

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 6: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is going to appoint a consultant for construction of the Bay Terminal, the largest ever container terminal of the country.

According to the CPA sources, four firms submitted their applications in September. The applicants belong to Germany, Korea, Japan and China.

The evaluation of those applications is now going on, the CPA sources said.

The appointed consultant will conduct a feasibilty study for the entire project and will prepare a detailed design for the Jetty to be constructed by the CPA.

The three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal-2 will be constructed.

The terminals will have two dolphin jetties-one for handling coal to be imported for coal-fired plants in Bangladesh and the other for handling cement clinkers.

Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry had decided to build one terminal of three terminal jetties of Bay Terminal by the CPA while the rest two terminals will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

With the recent visit of the Shipping Minister and the PPP CEO, the biggest ever project of the Shipping Sector is certain to get momentum for speedy implementation.

Meanwhile, the World Bank has expressed its interest to finance the construction of breakwater and Channel in the Bay of Bengal for Bay Terminal, the largest ever container terminal of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).

According to CPA sources, more than 1600 acres of land will be reclaimed from the Bay for the terminal.

Moreover, nearly 1000 acres of land are now available from the government khas land and private land.

The proposed Bay Terminal will also develop a deepest ever navigational channel for berthing vessels over 14 metre draft.

Several foreign firms have already shown interest for construction and operation of the project under PPP system.

Of them, Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) and the Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia have already submitted their proposals as BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) method under Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

Meanwhile, the CPA has already selected a consultant for conducting a feasibility study for the construction of the proposed Bay Terminal. CPA sources said, 'Sellhorn' of Germany had been selected by the board. This proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Shipping for approval.

The appointed consulting firm will conduct a feasibility study on the construction of Bay Terminal.

After completion of the feasibility study, the CPA will invite contractors for construction and operation of the project. Then the appointed contractor will go for implementation of the giant project.

The feasibility study and appointment of contractor might be completed in 2022. So, the construction works of the project are likely to begin in 2022 which is expected to be completed in 2026.

After completion of the feasibility study, the CPA will prepare a DPP (Development Project Proposal) of the project. Then a Project Director (PD) will be appointed.







