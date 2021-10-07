Mortar shell-like object recovered from Mirpur construction site



RAB bomb squad recovers a mortar shell-like object from a construction site in the city's Mirpur area on Wednesday. photo : Observer

After getting information, a bomb disposal unit reached the scene and removed the object at a safe place.

RAB's Assistant Director Mohammad Masum Billah said, "A mortar shell-like object was recovered from the under-construction building on Mirpur Zoo Road while digging on Wednesday morning.

The bomb disposal unit took the mortar shell-like object to a safe place.







Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has found a mortar shell-like object at an under-construction building in Dhaka's Mirpur area.After getting information, a bomb disposal unit reached the scene and removed the object at a safe place.RAB's Assistant Director Mohammad Masum Billah said, "A mortar shell-like object was recovered from the under-construction building on Mirpur Zoo Road while digging on Wednesday morning.The bomb disposal unit took the mortar shell-like object to a safe place.