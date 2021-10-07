Video
Thursday, 7 October, 2021
Mortar shell-like object recovered from Mirpur construction site

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

RAB bomb squad recovers a mortar shell-like object from a construction site in the city's Mirpur area on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has found a mortar shell-like object at an under-construction building in Dhaka's Mirpur area.
After getting information, a bomb disposal unit reached the scene and removed the object at a safe place.
RAB's Assistant Director Mohammad Masum Billah said, "A mortar shell-like object was recovered from the under-construction building on Mirpur Zoo Road while digging on Wednesday morning.
The bomb disposal unit took the mortar shell-like object to a safe place.


