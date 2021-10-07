

FSIBL Shariah awareness programme held

The programme was ended with valuable instructions from Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the bank. First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) organised Shariah Awareness Programme with the participation of Banks Head office personnel's by using digital platform recently.Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman, Shariah Council, First Security Islami Bank Ltd. delivered his lecture on the importance and significance of complying Shariah in banking activities.The programme was ended with valuable instructions from Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the bank.