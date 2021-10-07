Video
Thursday, 7 October, 2021
Home Business

Banking Events

FSIBL Shariah awareness programme held

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) organised Shariah Awareness Programme with the participation of Banks Head office personnel's by using digital platform recently.
Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman, Shariah Council, First Security Islami Bank Ltd. delivered his lecture on the importance and significance of complying Shariah in banking activities.
The programme was ended with valuable instructions from Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the bank.



