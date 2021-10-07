

UCB wins JP Morgan quality recognition award

Sazzad Anam, Executive Director, Head of Bangladesh Representative Office, JP Morgan delivered the award to Mohammed Shawkat Jamil, Managing Director, UCB.

Among others, Arif Quadri, Additional Managing Director, UCB; Md. Abdullah Al Mamoon, Deputy Managing Director, UCB; Mumtaz Ahmed, Senior Vice President and Head - Financial Institution and Offshore Banking Unit, UCB; Md. Amirul Islam, Associate, Financial Institutions Group Wholesale Payments, JP Morgan and Sattar Md. Emon, Analyst, Financial Institutions Group Wholesale Payments, JP Morgan were present in the award giving ceremony.











