Community Bank holds its 26th board meeting

The 26th Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited was held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar), Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited. During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank, says a press release.Among the Board Members, Dr. Md. Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, BPM (Bar), Additional IG (Administration and Inspection) Bangladesh Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, BPM, PPM, DG (Additional IG), RAB, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, DIG (HR), Bangladesh Police, Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), DIG-Dhaka Range, Bangladesh Police, Dr. Shoeb Reaz Alam, Additional DIG (Development-Revenue-1), Bangladesh Police, Md. Ferdoush Ali Chowdhury, AIG (Welfare Trust), Bangladesh Police, Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director, Kazi Masihur Rahman, Independent Director, Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud, Independent Director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.