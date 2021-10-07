bKash offers up to 25pc cashback on Puja shopping

bKash offers up to 25 per cent instant cashback on shopping through bKash payment on the occasion of Durga Puja festival. The offer will be available till October 15, 2021.

Customers will get 5 per cent to 25 per cent instant cashback at more than 3,000 outlets of lifestyle, footwear, electronics, accessories, online shops, superstores and restaurants by making payment through bKash across the country. A customer can avail up to BDT 300 in a day and, a maximum of BDT 500 during the campaign period.

The offer can be availed through bKash app, USSD code *247# and payment gateway (PGW). Details of the brands and their outlets can be found in bKash's website: https://www.bkash.com/payment/.

Customers can learn about the existing offers from bKash app's 'offer' section. They can also go to 'bKash map' and click on 'offer' section under 'merchant' option where they can find nearby outlets and location with bKash offers.

To make payment through bKash app, customers need to tap on 'make payment' icon from the home screen, then enter merchant number or scan the QR Code at the merchant point directly.

















