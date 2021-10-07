US-Bangla Airlines to launch Dhaka-Male flights from Nov 19

US-Bangla Airlines is going to start direct flights to Male, the capital of Maldives, the tenth international destination from November 19.

US-Bangla will initially operate direct flights on the Dhaka-Male route three days a week. US-Bangla is going to operate direct flights every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday to Male, one of the attractive destinations in South Asia, says a press release.

US-Bangla, one of the country's leading private airlines, will fly from Dhaka to Male, the capital of Maldives, every Tuesday at 11:10 am and arrive in Male at 2:35 pm local time, giving priority to the time and cost of Bangladeshi passengers. On the same day, it will take off from Male at 3:35 pm and arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 8:35 pm.

The flight will leave Dhaka at 10:45 am every Friday and land at Male at 2:15 pm local time. It will leave Male for Dhaka at 3.15 pm on the same day and will land in Dhaka at 8.15 pm.

Besides, it will fly from Dhaka to Male every Sunday at 9.30 am and land at Male at 12.50 pm local time. On the same day, it will take off from Male at 1:55 pm and reach at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 6:55 pm.

The minimum fare on the Dhaka-Male route, including all taxes and surcharges, has been fixed at Tk. 29,508 for one-way and Tk. 45,545 for return.

US-Bangla Airlines is going to fulfill the long-standing expectations of Bangladeshi tourists and expatriate Bangladeshis living in Maldives. The decision to operate US-Bangla flights as a friendly airline in the Maldives as a Bangladeshi airline will further strengthen the ties between the two countries. It will also make the tourism industry of the two countries more dynamic.

From November 19, US-Bangla Airlines will operate 164-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Dhaka to Male. The US-Bangla Airlines fleet consists of a total of 14 aircraft, including 4 Boeing 737-800s and 6 brand new ATR 72-600s.

US-Bangla Airlines plans to operate flights to various destinations to serve expatriate Bangladeshis. In addition to Bangladeshi tourists, there are millions of expatriate Bangladeshis in different parts of the Maldives to enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives.

Currently, US-Bangla Airlines operates flights to Dubai, Muscat and Doha, one of the destinations in the Middle East, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore inhabited by expatriate Bangladeshis, Chennai in neighboring India and Guangzhou, one of the destinations in China. Due to the Corona epidemic, flights to Kolkata and Bangkok have been temporarily suspended due to travel bans. As part of its future plans, US-Bangla Airlines plans to launch flights to Colombo, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam soon.

Apart from international routes, US-Bangla operates flights to all domestic routes in Bangladesh, especially from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram,, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore, Rajshahi and Barishal. Besides, US-Bangla operates flights from Jashore to Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and from Saidpur to Chattogram.













