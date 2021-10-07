Video
Textile millers hint at raising yarn prices in November

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

Textile millers on Tuesday said that they might raise yarn prices in the coming months as the international price index of cotton hit a 10 year high of 107.28 points on October 1.
They warned that the country's apparel makers should be aware of the international price trend of the core raw materials while they would negotiate export orders.
'The international cotton price index remained on average 104 points for the last 10 days but spinners are yet to increase the prices of yarn on the local market,' Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), told journalist on Tuesday.
He said that the price index of cotton might not decrease within a short time and the country's spinners might increase yarn prices again in November.
Amid the continued rise in yarn prices on the local market, leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association in a meeting on August 21 had set the maximum price of mostly consumed 30 count yarn price.
The leaders of the trade bodies had decided that if the cotton price index remains between 85-100 points on the international market, the maximum price of the 30 count yarn would be $4.20 a kilogram and for 30 combed yarn the price would be $4.50 a kilogram.
If the price index of cotton crosses 100 points on the international market, the yarn price would be raised and if the index settles at 85 points or below, the price would be lowered, the meeting had decided.
'Although the cotton price index topped 100 points, we are not going to increase the prices of yarn. We want to give a message to the readymade garment exporters that they should negotiate the prices of products with buyers carefully  keeping in mind that the cotton prices might be increased by 15 per cent in November,' Khokon said.
He said that they would observe the price trend for the next 10-15 days and if the price index remains more than 100 points, the spinners would have to increase the yarn prices by 15 per cent to sustain in business. The BTMA president said that the Cotlook A Index, a representative of the level of offering prices on the international raw cotton market, also showed that the price of cotton might increase on the international market in August 2021-January 2022.
Khokon said that an increase in consumption could be one of the reasons for the rise in prices of cotton on the international market. He also said that the orders for cotton products increased by 22 per cent after opening business in the United States and Europe.
The consumption of cotton products increased globally and the demand for knit fabric increased by 22-30 per cent in recent times as people preferred the items at home during the Covid pandemic, Khokon said.


