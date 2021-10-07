Indian daily recognizes Fresh as best BD brand

The Economic Times, one of the leading news daily in India, has recognized 'Fresh' from Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) as the best brand. Fresh was recognized in an online event held recently titled 'The Economic Times Best Brands 2021- Bangladesh Edition', says a press release.

MGI always strives to 'Breaking Boundaries' in everything they do. MGI has already earned the love of the people of Bangladesh with the vast array of 'Fresh' consumer goods. As a result, 1 out of 2 households in Bangladesh consumes a 'Fresh' branded product every day.

MGI Director Tahmina Mostafa said, "We would love to thank the people of Bangladesh for believing in Fresh in their everyday life. We strive to work even harder to make this brand more loveable and even better in every aspect".





