IPDC honours educators on World Teacher’s Day



IPDC Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam (2nd frol left) and Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman (extreme left), actor Ferdous Ahmed (4th from left and other guests pose at and event organized to honour teachers at the capital's Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel, on Tuesday.

This was the third edition of the programme, a continuation of the 2019 and 2020 editions, held at the capital's Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel, where celebrated silver-screen actor Ferdous Ahmed graced the occasion as the chief guest.

IPDC Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam and Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, Vice Chancellor of United International University, Dr. Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman; North South University Vice Chancellor Prof. Atiq Islam; and Shamsad Mortaza, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Liberal Arts, also spoke.

Senior officials from IPDC and Prothom Alo, teachers from various reputed educational institutions in Dhaka and media personnel were also present at the function.

Speaking at the event, actor Ferdous Ahmed said:"Teachers are indispensable for the success of any society. If education is the backbone of the nation, then it is the teachers who strengthen that backbone. To move forward as a nation, we must always remember to give teachers their due respect."

Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo, said, "Thank you to everyone for your presence in today's event. As it is the third edition of the Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona, I believe this is a successful and necessary way to honor the teachers of our nation."

Mominul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited, said: " It is our responsibility to ensure that our teachers are not neglected or disrespected. All teachers deserve respect, honor and recognition. Let us all work together to ensure respectable lives for our teachers, and thereby build a successful, thriving Bangladesh."

All teachers deserve our respect and love. Even among them, however, some teachers stand out whose teachings, direction, affection and even disciplining methods occupy a special place in our minds. They leave a deep impression on their students. This joint venture between IPDC and Prothom Alo helps us to give the due recognition to those unique teachers who are uplifting our nation. To nominate favorite teacher, one may visit www.priyoshikkhok.com.





























