

edotco Introduces Spun Pre-stressed Concrete (SPC) Tower

This latest innovation designed in house by edotco engineers is a unique combination of steel & concrete materials and is the first time a composite structure is used to build telecommunications infrastructure in the nation.

This 33.3m height SPC Tower provides higher stability, ensures improved network connectivity and requires less production time. The high tensile steel wires used inside the pole ensures proper firmness and increases the resistivity of the SPC pole, making it highly resistant to heavy rains, storms and other natural disasters while guaranteeing uninterrupted connectivity.

Ricky Steyn- Country Managing Director of edotco Bangladesh, said, "edotco Bangladesh has played a pivotal role in developing a sustainable telecommunications ecosystem in the country. Responding to the emerging needs for connectivity, our talented pool of engineers' design solutions that are eco-friendly, highly resistant and cost-efficient aimed towards achieving seamless network connectivity. The SPC tower is another significant outcome of our nation-building commitment to provide sustainable and shareable infrastructure across the nation".

Echoing his statements, Abdul Yazid Kassim, Director, edotco Group Engineering & Technology said, "edotco continues to champion the use of alternative materials towards designing sustainable infrastructure, reducing our dependency on steel and the impact on the environment. Bangladesh has been in the forefront of these innovations, and the deployment of this SPC Tower reinforces the Group's commitment to our green agenda, innovation and towards future proofing the telecommunications industry with next generation, sustainable technology".

Since its inception, edotco has innovated sustainable tower solutions to advance the telecommunication industry in Bangladesh. In 2019, the company elevated its commitment to this by establishing the Centre of Design Excellence which pools together engineers from around the region to research and develop the right infrastructures for the telecommunications industry while building high quality engineers locally.

edotco has pioneered many telecommunication infrastructures in the country including the first of its kind bamboo towers, Low-Cost Tower, Hybrid Solar Wind Tower, Smart Multipurpose Pole, etc. with the commitment to advance the technology, reduce carbon emission, improving efficiency, while enabling seamless connectivity across the nation.



























